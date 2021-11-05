HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Increased to $850.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $800.00 to $850.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $796.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $605.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $577.95 price objective (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $781.64.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $819.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of -440.36 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $329.28 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $726.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $620.52.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total transaction of $9,170,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 9,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.85, for a total transaction of $6,079,804.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,728 shares of company stock valued at $24,147,918. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at $357,338,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 455.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,375,000 after purchasing an additional 571,882 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in HubSpot by 15.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,587,418,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at $169,596,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 380.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 334,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,082,000 after purchasing an additional 265,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

