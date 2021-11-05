Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.950-$1.990 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.480-$0.500 EPS.
Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.73. 29,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.76, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.48.
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.
In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.
About Hudson Pacific Properties
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.
See Also: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.