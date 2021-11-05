Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.950-$1.990 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.480-$0.500 EPS.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.73. 29,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.76, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.48.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

