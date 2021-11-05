Humana (NYSE:HUM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Humana (NYSE:HUM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Humana updated its FY 2021 guidance to $20.500-$20.500 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $20.50 EPS.

Shares of HUM opened at $453.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $420.67 and a 200 day moving average of $432.74. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.10.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

