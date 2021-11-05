HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) Short Interest Down 17.9% in October

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the September 30th total of 48,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMCO. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in HumanCo Acquisition during the second quarter worth $111,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in HumanCo Acquisition during the first quarter worth $193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HumanCo Acquisition during the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in HumanCo Acquisition during the first quarter worth $304,000. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HMCO opened at $9.90 on Friday. HumanCo Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

