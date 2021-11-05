Huobi BTC Price Hits $61,663.57 on Major Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for $61,663.57 or 1.00251265 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $2.46 billion and $4.49 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00085876 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00074716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00100928 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,485.13 or 0.07291819 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,079.46 or 0.99301633 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00022514 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

