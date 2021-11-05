Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

HURN stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.99. The company had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,241. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 0.83. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, S&T Bank lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 158,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

