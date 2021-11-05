Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $48.88, but opened at $46.04. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares last traded at $44.44, with a volume of 684 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported ($4.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($4.16). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 91,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $702.28 million, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average is $64.73.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

