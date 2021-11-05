Hyve (HYVE) Price Tops $0.41 on Exchanges

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 4th. Hyve has a market cap of $10.63 million and $883,510.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyve coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000677 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hyve has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00087282 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00074724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.22 or 0.00101618 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,478.91 or 0.07314624 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,430.41 or 1.00323558 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00022502 BTC.

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

