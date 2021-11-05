I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IMAB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. China Renaissance Securities boosted their price objective on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $32.64 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 12,929 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 52.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 828.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 132,595 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 66.7% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the first quarter worth approximately $3,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

