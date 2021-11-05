ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Shares Purchased by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICL. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ICL Group by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 817,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 294,427 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,953,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in ICL Group by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 61,721 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in ICL Group by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 229,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 67,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICL opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22. ICL Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

