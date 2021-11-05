ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given New $315.00 Price Target at Mizuho

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $242.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ICLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.17.

NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $7.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $273.29. The stock had a trading volume of 882 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.66. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $168.76 and a 52 week high of $301.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.10%. ICON Public’s quarterly revenue was up 166.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in ICON Public by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in ICON Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

