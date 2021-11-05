IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.300-$6.330 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.18. 3,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,732. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX has a 1-year low of $176.62 and a 1-year high of $235.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised shares of IDEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $240.00.

In other news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

