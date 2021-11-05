IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IDXX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $643.80.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $639.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $421.15 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The company has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a PE ratio of 73.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $651.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $625.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total transaction of $1,546,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,928 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,724. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

