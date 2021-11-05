IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Raised to C$58.00 at TD Securities

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IGM. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.88.

Shares of IGM Financial stock traded up C$1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting C$51.20. The stock had a trading volume of 268,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,596. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of C$31.01 and a 12 month high of C$51.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.82. The stock has a market cap of C$12.23 billion and a PE ratio of 14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$843.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$843.00 million. Analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 4.2300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

