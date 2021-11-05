IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Receives $24.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of IMAX by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the second quarter valued at $215,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMAX stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,570. IMAX has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.58.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 13.96% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. IMAX’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IMAX will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

