IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Stock Holdings Raised by Orchard Capital Managment LLC

Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,579 shares during the period. IMAX makes up approximately 3.6% of Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in IMAX were worth $12,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 0.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,645,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,879,000 after buying an additional 18,794 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 110,507.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 14,366 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the second quarter worth about $411,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 31.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 69.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 450,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after buying an additional 184,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

IMAX stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.49. 2,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,570. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.13. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.58. IMAX Co. has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 13.96% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IMAX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on IMAX in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

