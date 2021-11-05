IMI (LON:IMI) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

IMI (LON:IMI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IMI from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IMI from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($27.04) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IMI from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,650.42 ($21.56).

IMI stock opened at GBX 1,779 ($23.24) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60. The company has a market capitalization of £4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,727.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,691.91. IMI has a twelve month low of GBX 1,055 ($13.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,862 ($24.33).

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

