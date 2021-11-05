IMI’s (IMI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI) in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 1,910 ($24.95) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 2,070 ($27.04) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,650.42 ($21.56).

Get IMI alerts:

IMI opened at GBX 1,770.04 ($23.13) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.72. IMI has a 12 month low of GBX 1,055 ($13.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,862 ($24.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,727.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,691.91.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.