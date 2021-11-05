Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the September 30th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 485,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

IMMR opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average of $7.81. The company has a market cap of $238.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.86. Immersion has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Immersion had a net margin of 49.91% and a return on equity of 21.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immersion will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Immersion by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 659,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 134,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at $2,595,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in Immersion in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immersion

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

