Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$51.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

IMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. ATB Capital reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. CSFB set a C$45.00 price target on Imperial Oil and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on Imperial Oil to C$48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$44.45.

IMO opened at C$41.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$18.37 and a 12-month high of C$45.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -185.96%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

