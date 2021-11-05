Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,037,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,951 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $53,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PI. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 32.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 791,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,024,000 after purchasing an additional 193,410 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 66.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 482,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after purchasing an additional 192,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,613,000 after purchasing an additional 116,340 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 664.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 91,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth $4,834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $78.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.32. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.31 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 2.34.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Impinj in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,603 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $86,209.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $40,179.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,716 shares of company stock worth $1,126,866 over the last three months. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

