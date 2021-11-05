Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stake Trimmed by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Inari Medical by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Inari Medical by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Inari Medical by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $93.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.80 and a beta of 1.84. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.12 and a 52-week high of $127.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.05.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NARI. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $2,447,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $653,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,900 shares of company stock worth $19,571,187 over the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

