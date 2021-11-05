Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,052 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Ingevity by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,570,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Ingevity by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingevity by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,899,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

NYSE NGVT opened at $78.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $56.95 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.74.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.29 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

