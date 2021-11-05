InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.910-$1.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $343 million-$347 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $341.03 million.InMode also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.530-$0.540 EPS.

Shares of INMD traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,469. InMode has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $99.27. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.01 and a 200 day moving average of $58.71.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. InMode had a return on equity of 46.95% and a net margin of 46.06%. The firm had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on INMD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered InMode from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on InMode to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InMode presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InMode stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 88,915 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.71% of InMode worth $51,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.