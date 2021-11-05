INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CFO David J. Moss Sells 1,025 Shares of Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CFO David J. Moss sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $20,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

INMB opened at $17.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $314.55 million, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 14.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 1,223.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 12.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

INMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

