INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS.

Shares of INMB traded down $3.39 on Friday, reaching $14.24. The stock had a trading volume of 54,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,861. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.07 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 14.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. INmune Bio has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $30.37.

In other news, CFO David J. Moss sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 23,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $472,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,476 shares of company stock worth $829,520. 53.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in INmune Bio stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) by 97.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in INmune Bio were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

