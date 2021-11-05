Insider Buying: BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director Mark D. Hogan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $30,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of BCBP stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.26. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,502. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.39. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $259.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCBP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 23.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

