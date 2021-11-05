Insider Buying: Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) EVP Buys $24,430.00 in Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) EVP Elizabeth Marie Miller purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $24,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Elizabeth Marie Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Elizabeth Marie Miller purchased 1,700 shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $24,140.00.

Blue Foundry Bancorp stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $14.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFY. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the third quarter worth $88,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the third quarter worth $168,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the third quarter worth $222,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the third quarter worth $327,000. 6.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.