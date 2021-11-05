Insider Buying: ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Director Acquires $16,320.00 in Stock

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Director Robert C. Selig, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of ESSA Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $16,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ESSA stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.46.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 8.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,426,000 after purchasing an additional 602,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,742,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,929,000 after buying an additional 55,220 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

