Insider Buying: FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Director Acquires $35,750.00 in Stock

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Director Donald C. Bedell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE FF opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.43. FutureFuel Corp. has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $17.86.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.12 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 1.95%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FF. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 229,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 96,770 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 83,717 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 83,478 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after buying an additional 64,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of FutureFuel from $1.20 to $1.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

