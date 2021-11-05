Insider Buying: PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Director Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Director Grace Reksten Skaugen purchased 500 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
PJT traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.31. The company had a trading volume of 143,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,542. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.93. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $89.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.04.
PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on PJT shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PJT Partners by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,645,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,424,000 after buying an additional 42,538 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in PJT Partners by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 987,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,493,000 after buying an additional 94,646 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in PJT Partners by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 784,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,011,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 657,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,947,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,019,000 after purchasing an additional 45,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.
PJT Partners Company Profile
PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.
