Insider Buying: PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Director Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Director Grace Reksten Skaugen purchased 500 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PJT traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.31. The company had a trading volume of 143,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,542. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.93. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $89.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.04.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PJT shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PJT Partners by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,645,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,424,000 after buying an additional 42,538 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in PJT Partners by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 987,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,493,000 after buying an additional 94,646 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in PJT Partners by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 784,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,011,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 657,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,947,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,019,000 after purchasing an additional 45,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

