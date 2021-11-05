Insider Selling: Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Insider Sells 10,924 Shares of Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) insider Katherine Adkins sold 10,924 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total transaction of $1,684,153.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $168.52 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $168.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion and a PE ratio of -66.35.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.39 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AFRM shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Affirm from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.