Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $198,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $20.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.13. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $308.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,883,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $936,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

ALHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

