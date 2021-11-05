Insider Selling: Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) EVP Sells $49,080.00 in Stock

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $49,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Olsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altice USA alerts:

On Friday, October 1st, Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $62,070.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $82,740.00.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average is $29.70.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James cut Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,864,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,980 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,146,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,467,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,141,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,536,000 after acquiring an additional 128,937 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,667,000 after acquiring an additional 62,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,891,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.