Insider Selling: American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Director Sells 5,166 Shares of Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,166 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $48,043.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.38. 2,618,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,349. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of -0.02.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $60.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.28 million. On average, research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in American Well by 10.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 306,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 28,868 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in American Well during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Well by 31.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Well during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in American Well by 6.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.