Insider Selling: AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) CEO Sells 36,646 Shares of Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $1,184,032.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hamza Suria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 26th, Hamza Suria sold 15,993 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $479,790.00.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $946.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.54 and a beta of 0.13.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

