Insider Selling: Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $68,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,472 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $39,155.20.

On Thursday, October 28th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 869 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $23,106.71.

On Monday, October 25th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $13,750.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,400 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $36,624.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,900 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $106,002.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,037 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $27,978.26.

Shares of AC stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average of $36.98. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $813.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 560.55% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $2.49 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

AC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

