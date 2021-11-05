Insider Selling: Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Insider Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $20,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ACBI stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $29.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.87.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 14.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,097,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $7,040,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,552,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 127,698 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,437,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.72 price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.28.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

