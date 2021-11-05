Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells 41,982 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $1,465,591.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Langley Steinert sold 10,009 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $337,903.84.

On Monday, October 18th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $966,705.52.

On Friday, October 15th, Langley Steinert sold 29,360 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $1,019,379.20.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $961,387.80.

On Monday, October 11th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $951,871.88.

On Friday, October 8th, Langley Steinert sold 30,508 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $1,060,763.16.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $891,137.92.

On Monday, October 4th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $872,106.08.

On Friday, October 1st, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $910,169.76.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $878,543.32.

CARG opened at $35.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.91. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.81.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARG. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,232,000 after acquiring an additional 716,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,659,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,038,000 after acquiring an additional 261,517 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,880,000 after acquiring an additional 215,994 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,035,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,393,000 after acquiring an additional 463,102 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

