Insider Selling: H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) VP Sells $378,412.32 in Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $378,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FUL opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.41. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $74.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.75.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $826.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.40 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.1675 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 336,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,397,000 after acquiring an additional 69,566 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

FUL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

