Insider Selling: H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) VP Sells $378,412.32 in Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $378,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of FUL opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.41. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $74.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.75.
H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $826.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.40 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 336,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,397,000 after acquiring an additional 69,566 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.
FUL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.
About H.B. Fuller
H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.
