Insider Selling: Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) CAO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.48.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. Hilltop had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,848,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,276,000 after acquiring an additional 120,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 20.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,228,000 after acquiring an additional 737,275 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 18.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,695,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,106,000 after acquiring an additional 411,667 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the second quarter valued at about $53,246,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,418,000 after purchasing an additional 28,394 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hilltop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.
About Hilltop
Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.
Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.