Insider Selling: Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) CAO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.48.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. Hilltop had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,848,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,276,000 after acquiring an additional 120,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 20.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,228,000 after acquiring an additional 737,275 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 18.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,695,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,106,000 after acquiring an additional 411,667 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the second quarter valued at about $53,246,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,418,000 after purchasing an additional 28,394 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hilltop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

