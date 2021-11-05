Insider Selling: HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Insider Sells 7,811 Shares of Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $31.33 on Friday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $29.92. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.03.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. HP’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,708 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in HP by 6.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,935,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $436,002,000 after purchasing an additional 960,865 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in HP by 10.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $410,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,577 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in HP by 19.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $338,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,807 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,979,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $348,654,000 after purchasing an additional 83,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

