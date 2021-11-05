Insider Selling: IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Insider Sells 1,326 Shares of Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $68,116.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bruce Keyt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

On Tuesday, October 5th, Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $79,612.20.

On Friday, September 3rd, Bruce Keyt sold 1,244 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $87,938.36.

Shares of IGMS opened at $52.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of -1.26. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.31.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 387.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 53.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 73.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 745,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,017,000 after purchasing an additional 314,710 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.