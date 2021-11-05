Insider Selling: Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Insider Sells $2,149,731.08 in Stock

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $90.54 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.35 and a 200-day moving average of $77.48.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22,230.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 138,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after acquiring an additional 138,052 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 277,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,398,000 after acquiring an additional 138,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.16.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.