Insider Selling: National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,503,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 4,157 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $224,602.71.

On Monday, August 30th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 817 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $44,240.55.

NASDAQ NRC traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,555. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. National Research Co. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.20.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.43 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 50.55% and a net margin of 24.96%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Touchstone Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in National Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,552,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in National Research by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 489,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,447,000 after purchasing an additional 173,984 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in National Research by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 881,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,439,000 after purchasing an additional 127,129 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in National Research by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,398,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,150,000 after purchasing an additional 64,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in National Research in the 1st quarter worth about $1,163,000. 43.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Research

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

