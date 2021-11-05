Insider Selling: Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Chairman Sells $978,000.00 in Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $978,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PNFP stock opened at $98.60 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $103.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.01 and a 200-day moving average of $92.07.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals.

