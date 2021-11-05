Insider Selling: Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Director Sells 5,901 Shares of Stock

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Director Thomas F. Corley sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $210,665.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE PACK opened at $37.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.07 and a beta of 1.17. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Get Ranpak alerts:

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.20 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ranpak by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 449,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 222,500 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Ranpak by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 583,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,613,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ranpak by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ranpak during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Ranpak during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PACK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ranpak in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ranpak currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.