Insider Selling: Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Director Sells 5,901 Shares of Stock

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Director Thomas F. Corley sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $210,665.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE PACK opened at $37.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.07 and a beta of 1.17. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.78.
Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.20 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several brokerages recently commented on PACK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ranpak in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ranpak currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.
Ranpak Company Profile
Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.
Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.