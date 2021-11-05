Insider Selling: RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $268,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RPC alerts:

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Lor Inc sold 100,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $397,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Lor Inc sold 125,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $476,250.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Lor Inc sold 125,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $528,750.00.

NYSE RES opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.85. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.63 and a beta of 1.96.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. RPC had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $225.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in RPC during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in RPC by 594.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in RPC by 696.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in RPC during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RPC during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.