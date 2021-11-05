Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells $3,464,350.00 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.87, for a total transaction of $3,464,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $701.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $655.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $577.05. The company has a market capitalization of $139.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 643.79, a PEG ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 67.0% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,728,000 after acquiring an additional 990,073 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $282,540,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $251,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 111.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,524,000 after buying an additional 407,994 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,422,000 after buying an additional 395,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $716.90.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

