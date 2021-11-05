Insider Selling: Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Sells 5,376 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Susan Morrison sold 5,376 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $763,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Susan Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Susan Morrison sold 10,048 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $1,326,436.48.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.57. The company had a trading volume of 38,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,811. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $142.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2,650.73 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.76.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TNDM. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

